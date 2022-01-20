Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,501 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CEL-SCI worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

