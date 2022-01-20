Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,501 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CEL-SCI worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,866,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 52,504 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $6.13 on Thursday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

