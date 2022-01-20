Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 387,123 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.60.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -137.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFE. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

