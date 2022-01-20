O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

SNBR stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $69.65 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.86.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

