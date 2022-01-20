Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Orion Group worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of -49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

