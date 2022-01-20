O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $226,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 20.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $206,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

