Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EURN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Euronav by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 452,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

NYSE:EURN opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.