CVS Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 841,060 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 44,467 call options.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cowen boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

