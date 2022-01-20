Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

In other Katapult news, insider Fangqui Sun sold 25,500 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 691,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $2,676,105.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Katapult by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 716,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 325,576 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50. Katapult has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Katapult will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

