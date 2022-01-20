Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Berkeley Lights (BLI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) in the last few weeks:

1/6/2022 – Berkeley Lights was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $61.00.

1/6/2022 – Berkeley Lights was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/6/2022 – Berkeley Lights had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $25.00.

1/4/2022 – Berkeley Lights was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Shares of BLI stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $618.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 40.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 114.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 47.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

