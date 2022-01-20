PPG Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,743 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 313% compared to the average daily volume of 906 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $161.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.