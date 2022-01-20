Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of DocuSign worth $38,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.20 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

