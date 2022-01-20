Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.46% of Relay Therapeutics worth $42,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

RLAY stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.