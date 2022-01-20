23,000 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

