NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC stock opened at $188.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.99. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

