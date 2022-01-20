World Asset Management Inc Has $277,000 Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

