Citigroup Inc. Sells 36,784 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,784 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $20,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

