Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa Sells 6,194 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RBOT opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $15.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $180,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

