SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,747 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SIBN opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.