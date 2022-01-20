Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Ron Mayron Purchases 7,000 Shares

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Ron Mayron acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $61.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

ENTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the third quarter worth $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth $14,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.