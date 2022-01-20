Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.00. Camping World has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $49.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

