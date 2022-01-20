Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) to Strong-Buy

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

