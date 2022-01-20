Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 326,207 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

