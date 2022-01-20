Barclays PLC Purchases 41,493 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,493 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $204,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 51.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.