Barclays PLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,559 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after purchasing an additional 673,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,803 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

