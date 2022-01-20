Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,126 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.64% of Coherent worth $530,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coherent by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 21,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,752,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Coherent stock opened at $253.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.43 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

