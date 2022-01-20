Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

