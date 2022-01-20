KBC Group NV Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 185,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120,839 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,692,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

