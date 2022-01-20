IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of QCR worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

