Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $127.51 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

