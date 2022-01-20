Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Rimini Street worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 32.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Rimini Street by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 975,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 316,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Rimini Street by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,111,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $1,129,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $458.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

