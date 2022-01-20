IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

