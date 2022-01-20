IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $272.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.85 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.40.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

