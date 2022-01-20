IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $282.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.41. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

