Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,292 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $18,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

