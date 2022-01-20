Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,300 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.