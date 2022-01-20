Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progyny were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,796,857. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

