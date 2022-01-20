Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,547 shares of company stock worth $7,277,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.