NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $613,000 Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QFIN. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.