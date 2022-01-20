NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $727,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $204.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.88. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

