Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Baozun worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZUN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.13 million, a P/E ratio of 434.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

