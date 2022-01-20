NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $948,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,128 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

