Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $474,000 Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,562,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,002 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 437,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

