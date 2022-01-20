EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

