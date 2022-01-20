Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $73.50 at Stephens

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $72.00 to $73.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

Truist Financial stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

