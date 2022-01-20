KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 117.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Sun Communities by 150.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

SUI stock opened at $193.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

