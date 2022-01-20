Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 12,682 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

