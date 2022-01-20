Brokerages Set Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Target Price at $21.60

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 602,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

