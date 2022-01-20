Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in December

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericity by 76.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericity in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericity in the second quarter worth $257,000.

NASDAQ:VERY opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Vericity has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

