Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

